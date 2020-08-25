GOP Convention Ratings Tumble On Liberal Networks While Fox, C-SPAN Livestream See Boost

Update (1535ET): The results of TV ratings for the first night of the Republican National Convention, revealing that a far smaller audience watched over liberal channels, while Fox News and C-SPAN streaming saw a boost.

According to Nielsen data released by CNN, around 15.8 million people watched the convention via television on Monday vs. 18.8 million who tuned into the Democratic convention, according to Bloomberg.

Via Bloomberg:

Fox Corp.’s cable news outlet led the night with 7.06 million total viewers, more than triple the number who tuned to the channel last Monday. AT&T Inc.’s CNN was second with 2.01 million total viewers. Comcast Corp.’s MSNBC, the leader during the Democratic convention, fell to fifth place Monday night, with an audience of 1.57 million. The results are based on coverage that began at 10 p.m. New York time. Nielsen will provide updated numbers later Tuesday, including a larger number of networks. The Republicans drew 23 million viewers to their opening night four years ago based on seven networks, according to Nielsen data.

Tuesday night will be headlined by First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Monday night's C-SPAN livestream of the first night of the Republican National Convention attracted nearly six times as many viewers as the start of the Democratic National Convention, with 440,000 watching the GOP stream vs. 76,000 for the Democrats, according to The Hill.

TV ratings from Neilsen Media Research have yet to be released for the GOP's first night. For reference, 18.7 million people watched the first night of the virtual Democratic convention featuring former first lade Michelle Obama and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R).

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's speech on Thursday night was watched by 21.8 million people on TV, beating out the numbers for other major speeches at the party's convention earlier in the week. Still, the numbers for Biden mark a 21 percent drop from presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's acceptance speech at the Democratic convention in 2016. They are also more than 38 percent lower than President Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican convention four years ago, which drew 34.9 million viewers. -The Hill

Of course, progressives now want TV networks to delay airing portions of the GOP convention in order to fact-check claims!

.@BrendanCarrFCC please see below.



The Democrats are actively interfering in the election.



First it was immense censorship on social media.



Now they want to control what Americans are allowed to hear on tv??



Republicans didn’t call for Democrats to be fact checked. pic.twitter.com/XTkKc5qwgL — Derek Utley (@realDerekUtley) August 25, 2020

Like they did with Joe Biden's oft-repeated "very fine people" lie about Trump's response to Charlottesville?

Meanwhile, after Democrats spent three days dropping steaming turds on President Trump and warning that his reelection would spell doom for the country, resistance media's coordinated word of the day for Monday's GOP convention is 'dark.'

It's getting "dark" out there early at the RNC. pic.twitter.com/JS6zzJ8hmT — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) August 25, 2020

Nikki Haley defends darker tone of Republican National Convention https://t.co/Dway7c4QIr — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 25, 2020

