Whirlpool Raises Employee Vax Incentive To $1,000

Covid-19 is so deadly that Whirlpool has resorted to paying employees a $1,000 cash bonus to get vaccinated against it.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based appliance maker had previously been offering its 27,000 workers $200 cash bonuses to get the shot, according to Bloomberg, which notes that the vaccination rate in Michigan stands at around 51% of the population.

Whirlpool joins other large companies, such as Devon Energy Corp. and Bolthouse Farms, in offering hefty cash incentives. Those two companies are each giving employees $500 to get vaccinated, half of Whirlpool’s bonus. Like many other employers, Whirlpool is opting to persuade employees to get the shot through bonuses, instead of enacting mandates. That may change as businesses gain clarity on the Biden administration’s plan to direct private employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or testing. -Bloomberg

Vaccine holdouts have been plaguing The Biden administration's efforts to 'return to normal' (like Israel?) - as states and corporations began offering financial incentives in May after President Biden called for them to do so.

Last week, Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California began offering students $300 to get the jab, while residents of Little Rock, Arkansas can receive a $50 VISA Rewards Card from US Bank.