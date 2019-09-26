'Whistleblower' "Urgent Concern" Complaint Released By House Intel Committee

The House Intel Committee has released the full (modestly redacted) complaint letter from the so-called 'Whistleblower' regarding Trump's "urgently concerning" conversations with Ukraine.

"In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S.

Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to

solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election." ... "Over the past four months, more than half a dozen U.S. officials have informed me of various facts related to this effort." ... "I am deeply concerned that the actions described below constitute "a serious or flagrant

problem, abuse, or violation of law or Executive Order" that "does not include differences of

opinions concerning public policy matters,"

So to the crimes and misdemeanours...

The Ukrainian side was the first to publicly acknowledge the phone call. On the evening of 25 July, a readout was posted on the website of the Ukrainian President that contained the following line (translation from original Russian-language readout): "Donald Trump expressed his conviction that the new Ukrainian government will be able to quickly improve Ukraine's image and complete the investigation of corruption cases that have held back cooperation between Ukraine and the United States."

Well that doesn't exactly sound "deeply concerning"? But there's more...

"Aside from the above-mentioned "cases" purportedly dealing with the Biden family and the 2016 U.S. election, I was told by White House officials that no other "cases" were discussed."

Oh so other people confirmed that Trump did not seek more, but the 'whistleblower' claims calls and documents were "locked down" - in some nefarious manner?

"In the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior WhiteHouse officials had intervened to "lock down" all records of the phone call, especially the House officials had intervened to "lock down" all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced—as is customary—by the White House Situation Room. This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call."

Perhaps the most interesting part is the following...

"I was not a witness to most of the events described... However, I found my

colleagues' accounts of these events to be credible..."

Perhaps he would better named a "gossip-blower"

Full Letter below: