White House Finally Ends Ban On Travelers From EU & UK After 18 Months

Starting in November, any fully vaccinated traveler will able to visit the US from the EU and UK, according to Monday exclusive report from the FT.

The news briefly sent airline stocks like British Airways parent IAG (along with Lufthansa Air France and others) higher before they too succumbed to Monday morning's broad-based global market selloff. The White House is expected to announce the official policy on Monday during a press conference.

Once it takes effect, the decision will mark the end of an 18-month blanket ban on travel between Europe & UK and the US (with certain exceptions for students etc.) first imposed by President Trump after he imposed a (more controversial though ultimately successfully prescient) ban between travel between China and US.

Patients who have received vaccines that are approved in the US but not Europe will be allowed to travel to the US, the Biden Admin sources say, while people participating in clinical trials for vaccines that are not yet approved in the UK will also be allowed to enter the US, a policy which will apply to roughly 40K people.

One of the FT's sources said the new policy is part of a wider framework on travel. They added that hte Biden Administration is developing a system to cover all international travel that will replace the patchwork of bans and restrictions applying to different parts of the world.

Both the US and EU have seen cases start to decline from their late summer peaks.

The UK has also seen cases decline from its recent peak, with deaths still relatively low.

Per the current policy, only American citizens, their immediate families, green card holders and those with national interest exemptions can travel to the US if they have been in the UK or EU in the previous 14 days.

The timing of the Biden Administration's announcement is intended to coincide with the start of the first in-person UN General Assembly since the pandemic started.