White Woman Filmed Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy's After Latest Police Killing

Atlanta police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who offers information that could lead to the arrest of whoever set fire to the Wendy's on University Avenue where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer Friday night after a brief struggle.

The department also released photos of a suspect believed to have started the fire...

Additionally, please see attached video/photos of the individual attempting to hide her identity. A video of the woman was posted on social media and can be viewed here: https://t.co/XCH14ydbO8 — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 14, 2020

...and although their face can't be seen, rendering their identity a mystery, it was clear that the suspect identified by the APD is white.

Well, on Monday morning, the Daily Mail published some new cellphone footage of the suspect starting the fire. And although the suspect's identity still isn't clear in the video, another fact was made apparent: Not only was the suspect white, but it appears the person starting the fire is another angry white woman.

The fast-food outpost was torched late on Saturday during demonstrations that erupted over the death of Rayshard Brooks. In the video, peaceful protesters in the crowd can be heard criticizing the woman as she broke a window, sprayed a flammable substance on the ground, then set the building on fire.

The protesters insisted on the video, which was shared by the Daily Mail, that 'Black Lives Matter' demonstrators weren't responsible for the looting and damage, and that the suspect seen in the footage was acting on her own.

"Look at the white girl trying to set s*** on fire...look at that white girl trying to burn down a Wendy's," the anonymous camera man can be heard saying.

"This wasn't us," he added, referring to BLM. "This wasn't us!".

As the fire grew, fears mounted that it could ignite a neighboring gas station, but by midnight the fire had burned out without spreading further.