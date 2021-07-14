WHO Epidemiologist Says It Was "Devastating" To See Fans Enjoying Euros Final Unmasked

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A leading World Health Organization epidemiologist says it was “devastating” to see crowds at Wembley enjoying the European Championships final without wearing face masks.

Oh no, the horror!

Around 66,000 fans gathered inside the stadium to see Italy defeat England on penalties on Sunday night.

Maria Van Kerkhove expressed her disgust that supporters were able to enjoy the match unmasked, despite it being outdoors and within existing COVID-19 rules for masks to not be required.

“Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?” tweeted Van Kerkhove.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight… SARSCoV2 DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating,” she added.

Apparently, people being allowed to go about normal life is “devastating.”

This despite the fact that the UK held numerous test trials at sporting events where spread of COVID-19 was found to be minimal as a result.

Fans attending the game were also made to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test on condition of entry.

Back in February 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that a typical store-bought face mask “is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material.”

A peer-reviewed study in Denmark involving 6,000 participants also found that “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19,” the Spectator reported.

