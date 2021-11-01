"Who Is Going To Tell Him?" - CNN's Wolf Blitzer Reports From Wrong Scottish City As Climate Summit Begins

This isn't exactly going to help CNN win back the viewers who have been fleeing the network by the thousands.

In a classic gaffe for an American reporter to make (though it certainly isn't ideal when the reporter making it is a cable news network's senior political correspondent) CNN News Anchor Wolf Blitzer was criticized on Monday for "going to the wrong city" after he said he was reporting from Edinburgh (the Scottish city perhaps best known as the setting of the film "Transpotting") instead of Glasgow, the site of the COP26 climate summit.

Blitzer, a 73-year-old veteran broadcaster tweeted a photographer tweeted a photograph of himself in a studio in front of Edinburgh Castle, 50 miles away from where the event is taking place,

However, twitter users told the American journalists that he was "in the wrong city" with one saying "if you're in Ediburgh, you're in the wrong place fella."

Another said: "Yeah, that's just down the road from Glasgow. Why not pop over to Loch Ness at lunchtime for a spot of monster hunting?"

Finally, another roasted Blitzer with a "Morning folks! We're here in Birmingham to bring you full coverage of the royal wedding in London!"

Another critic tweeted: "This reminds me of that time I went to NYC to visit the White House."

As if to confirm his massive blunder, Blitzer tweeted today:

"I'm now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit."

I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit. COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue. pic.twitter.com/BGTAeU5cBy — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 1, 2021

Looks like the reporters were forced to fly into Edinburgh because the president was taking up all the airspace around Glasgow.

As we noted earlier, world leaders didn't exactly start off the summit with the most upbeat tone. At least Wolf Blitzer could offer a little levity in contrast to Greta's whining.