Who Is The US President? Kamala Harris, Not Biden Is Talking With Foreign Leaders

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

While Joe Biden plays Mario Kart and gets an early night, Kamala Harris is talking to world leaders, prompting the question who really is the President of the United States now?

The New York Post reports that Harris spoke at length with French President Emmanuel Macron this week.

The Vice President’s office released a statement noting that the two “agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world.”

“They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to confront them together,” the statement added.

Macron also tweeted his regards to Harris over the discussion:

Glad we had this first talk @VP Kamala Harris! Let's move forward together on all the challenges we face: climate, gender equality, regional crises, and our space cooperation with (hopefully) a new step this Thursday with Perseverance’s landing on Mars! https://t.co/5Qb1T8Pkqp — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 15, 2021

This comes after Harris spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau earlier in the month.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Trudeau in first foreign leader call https://t.co/tHybZdwpNf — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 3, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also announced on Tuesday that it is unlikely Biden will meet with any foreign leaders for months.

JUST IN: Biden unlikely to host foreign leader in person for "a couple of months" amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/oDQqkI9Mmu pic.twitter.com/TzMxDWk2Id — The Hill (@thehill) February 16, 2021

Is this normal? The President isn’t speaking to any foreign leaders, but the VP is.

The short answer is no, it isn’t normal.

The NY Post notes that former Vice President Mike Pence “occasionally spoke directly by phone with foreign leaders, but that role generally was performed by former President Donald Trump, especially last year.”

“A review of press notices from Pence’s final year in office reveals no readouts of direct calls with the leaders of foreign nations,” the Post added.

So, when he realises ‘where the hell’ he is, what is Biden actually doing?

US President Biden has expressed a preference for a fire lit in the Oval Office fireplace, and sometimes adds a log himself to keep it going.



Unlike his recent predecessors, he's more of an early-to-bed type. Here's how Biden is settling into his new job. https://t.co/SgajCAx1OW — CNN International (@cnni) February 15, 2021

The media is finally back to doing dogged, hard-hitting investigative reporting. pic.twitter.com/UcOiCCSjj3 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 16, 2021