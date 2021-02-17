print-icon

Who Is The US President? Kamala Harris, Not Biden Is Talking With Foreign Leaders

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021 - 8:45

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

While Joe Biden plays Mario Kart and gets an early night, Kamala Harris is talking to world leaders, prompting the question who really is the President of the United States now?

The New York Post reports that Harris spoke at length with French President Emmanuel Macron this week.

The Vice President’s office released a statement noting that the two “agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world.”

“They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to confront them together,” the statement added.

Macron also tweeted his regards to Harris over the discussion:

This comes after Harris spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau earlier in the month.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also announced on Tuesday that it is unlikely Biden will meet with any foreign leaders for months.

 

Is this normal? The President isn’t speaking to any foreign leaders, but the VP is.

The short answer is no, it isn’t normal.

The NY Post notes that former Vice President Mike Pence “occasionally spoke directly by phone with foreign leaders, but that role generally was performed by former President Donald Trump, especially last year.”

“A review of press notices from Pence’s final year in office reveals no readouts of direct calls with the leaders of foreign nations,” the Post added.

So, when he realises ‘where the hell’ he is, what is Biden actually doing?

0