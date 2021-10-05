Who's Running The Show? Kerry Tells French TV Biden 'Literally Not Aware' Of International Spat

President Joe Biden was 'literally not aware' of the spat between the United States and France which was ignited by the Biden administration's tri-lateral agreement with the UK and Australia over the exchange of submarine technology, according to Climate Envoy John Kerry.

The spat was so bad that French President Emmanuel Macron briefly recalled his ambassador to the US.

"[Biden] asked me. He said, ‘What’s the situation?' And I explained- he had not been aware of that. He literally had not been aware of what had transpired," Kerry said in an interview broadcast on French television. "And I don’t want to go into the details of it, but suffice it to say, that the president, my president is very committed to strengthening the relationship and making sure that this is a small event of the past and moving on to the much more important future."

John Kerry admits in interview with French TV that Joe Biden had no idea about the fallout with the French from the AUKUS sub deal.



"He literally had not been aware of what had transpired" pic.twitter.com/EblvE05zKg — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) October 5, 2021

As Fox News notes, Kerry's embarrassing admission caught the attention of Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who tweeted: "This could explain disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal & Biden Admin selling out Eastern European allies in NATO & Ukraine while waiving sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline."

.@ClimateEnvoy John Kerry says @POTUS isn't consulted on reactions of key US Allies. This could explain disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal & Biden Admin selling out Eastern European allies in NATO & Ukraine while waiving sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline. https://t.co/RNaa2vsaJg — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) October 5, 2021

More:

Generally speaking — Lady Liberty 1776 🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 (@kmreid007) October 5, 2021

John Kerry inspires confidence in the WH by revealing that Joe Biden ‘literally had not been aware of what had transpired’ with submarine deal [video] https://t.co/Lj24B3fcW8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2021

Who's running the show?