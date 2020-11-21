Why Is Challenging Suspicious Election Results "A Threat To Our Democracy"?

Authored by Jack Hellner via AmericanThinker.com,

On Thursday, President Trump's legal team presented many pieces of information about the election that deserve to be investigated.

But the media has no interest in that.

Instead, they essentially black out the news and ask Trump to concede so they can crown their chosen king. And worst of all, they continue to falsely claim there is no evidence of fraud.

The New York Times and others have written about the potential fraud on universal mail-in ballots in the past, as have other outlets, but now they call Trump a liar.

The media outlets know rules were changed to make verification of mail-in ballots less verifiable, but they don’t care.

They know that observation of the counting has been essentially blocked in some towns in violation of the law, and they don’t care.

They know that election officials in some states are violating laws, but laws aren’t important as long as the media’s chosen one is ahead.

Statistically, it is rare for the up-ballot candidate, the president, to significantly underperform the down-ballot candidates, but the media doesn’t care.

Coattails without a coat? Tell us exactly how that could happen.

They know, or should know, that Biden only outperformed Hillary in four cities: Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, not the nation as a whole. They also know about overvotes in cities, that is, more votes than registered voters, and once again, they don’t care.

They know there have been questions about Dominion, the software provider in many states, because they certainly had those questions before.

They know that Democrat Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden and Amy Klobuchar had significant questions about Dominion in December 2019, but they don’t care. Can anyone imagine how loud the senators and journalists would be about potential fraud by Dominion if Biden was behind? But what we have now is silence from the senators and the supposed journalists.

They know that several swing states mysteriously stopped counting votes on election night, but don’t care. As a CPA with 43 years of experience, the only reason I can think that they stopped counting is to cook the books, commit fraud, and change the vote.

Yet journalists don’t even ask the states why they stopped counting.

The same supposed journalists that say Trump is destroying democracy by challenging election results are the ones that:

Claimed Trump was an illegitimate president for four years. These same journalists and other Democrats also called Bush an illegitimate president for four years after he beat Al Gore twenty years earlier. The playbook is always the same. Not once did I hear that Gore was threatening democracy by challenging election results for more than one month. Instead the media cheered him on because Democrats are special.

Regurgitated the Russian collusion lie for years with zero evidence.

Never cared about all the lies and crimes of people in the Obama/Biden administration as they set out to destroy Trump and protect career criminal, Hillary Clinton, from prosecution.

Called Trump a liar for saying that the Obama administration spied on his team when it is clearly true.

Uses congenital liars and criminals like James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Jim Clapper and John Brennan to attack Trump with known lies.

Cheered Obama/Biden on as they lied continuously about Obamacare and the Iran deal.

Willingly spread the lies about what Trump said in Charlottesville and spread the lie that Trump had not denounced radical white supremacists.

Along with other Democrats, called Trump and his supporters racists, sexists, bigots, homophobes, xenophobes, and every other name in the book as they bragged that Trump was divisive and continually say they are for unity. The media and other Democrats always play the race and sex card because their policies are so unpopular.

Looked the other way concerning all the kickbacks to the Clinton and Biden families from foreign sources and never cared about the women the Clintons and Biden were accused of abusing. The women were expendable.

Sought to destroy white Christian boys from Kentucky and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, without evidence, solely because of their connection to Trump. The party that preaches unity will destroy anyone who gets in their way as they pursue their quest for power.

Continually lie that Trump never cared about the coronavirus, and never did anything about it; didn’t care about the people dying, and falsely blamed him for all deaths related to COVID. The truth is, from CDC in August, that less than 7% of the people who died with COVID died solely because of COVID. Over 93% died because of cancer, heart disease, liver disease, lung disease, diabetes, obesity, and other co-morbidity factors. Therefore, blaming all of the deaths on COVID is a political, agenda-driven decision, not a scientific one. I assume it is to scare the public into submission. Why doesn’t the media ask CDC why they never counted deaths the same on the seasonal flu or swine flu?

Continually claim that the science is settled that humans and oil cause temperatures to rise and climate change when there is no scientific data to support that. The scientific data shows that in the last 150 years crude oil use went from zero to around one hundred million barrels per day, yet temperatures have risen and fallen and are within one to two degrees. It should be noted that a little ice age ended in 1850 and a little warming would be normal. Facts haven’t mattered for a long time, only power for government with Democrats in control.

Lately, the public have been treated to an Obama bragging tour where he and the fawning media have been rewriting history as fast as they can. They lie that Obama/Biden handed off a thriving economy. The truth is they had the slowest economic recovery in seventy years. They lie that there were no scandals during the Obama/Biden years. The truth is that their massive continuous scandals that the media chose to bury. Obama lies that the only reason that Hillary lost is because we are racists. The truth is his policies were unpopular and wages were stagnant, especially for those at the bottom.