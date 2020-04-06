Wisconsin Governor Postpones Tuesday Primary In Defiance Of Biden Campaign's Wishes

After the Biden campaign refused to sanction plans to delay the vote, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is taking on both the Republican-controlled state assembly and national figures in the Democratic Party by issuing an executive order postponing Tuesday's election.

Evers issued the order Monday afternoon, and Republican lawmakers are expected to challenge it almost immediately in the courts. Whether the people of Wisconsin will vote tomorrow remains to be seen.

But the decision is a rare example of a politician actually prioritizing the health of the people of his state over the whims of politicians, something that hasn't been happening enough amid the worst pandemic in generations.

The Biden campaign felt it would be better for Wisconsin's primary, which is also a special election for more than 3,000 seats in the state legislature.

"Frankly, there’s no good answer to this problem — I wish it were easy," Evers said. "I have been asking everyone to do their part to help keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and I had hoped that the Legislature would do its part - just as the rest of us are — to help keep people healthy and safe." "The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe, and that’s why I signed this executive order today," he added.

If Evers’ executive order holds, Wisconsin would become the 16th state to delay its election amid the pandemic. The governor previously called a special session of the legislature on Saturday to try to push through legislation barring in-person voting on Tuesday, but Republicans blocked it.