Wisconsin Poll Workers Allegedly Altered Thousands Of Invalid Ballots: Report

Poll workers in Wisconsin - a state Joe Biden won by just over 20,000 votes - illegally filled out witness information on thousands of otherwise-invalid mail-in ballots from across the state, according to to WISN, citing multiple sources to the "Dan O'Donnell Show."

Absentee ballots are required to be signed by a witness, who must also list their address - or the ballot is considered invalid.

According to the report, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) told poll workers to 'add a missing witness address' to a ballot - while some poll workers allegedly took it one step further by signing for non-existent witnesses. In doing so, the workers may have invalidated thousands of ballots.

County and municipal clerks and poll workers across Wisconsin may have unlawfully altered witness statements on thousands of mail-in ballots across the state, "The Dan O'Donnell Show" has learned. Wisconsin Statute 6.86 provides that an absentee ballot must be signed by a witness, who is also required to list his or her address. If a witness address is not listed, then the ballot is considered invalid and must be returned to the voter to have the witness correct. Instead, multiple sources tell "The Dan O'Donnell Show," municipal clerks and vote counters across the state simply filled out witness signatures themselves. Acting on false and unlawful advice from the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), these clerks may have inadvertently invalidated thousands of absentee votes. -WISN

"The statute is very, very clear," said retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman - who served as a Milwaukee poll watcher on Election Day. "If an absentee ballot does not have a witness address on it, it's not valid. That ballot is not valid."

"In defiance of and direct contradiction to the statute, the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave guidance--that is, cover--to all 72 county clerks and turned the statute on his head," Gableman added. "They said, 'Gee, we know the law says an absentee ballot without the witness address is not valid, but county clerk, you have a duty to go ahead and look up on your own the witness' address if there's no address on the absentee ballot."

According to the report, the WEC informed voters that "your witness must sign and provide their full address (street number, street name, city) in the Certification of Witness section," adding "if any of the required information above is missing, your ballot will not be counted."

On October 19, the WEC instructed clerks to 'simply fill in the witness address themselves so that the ballot would not be invalidated.'

"Please note that the clerk should attempt to resolve any missing witness address information prior to Election Day if possible, and this can be done through reliable information (personal knowledge, voter registration information, through a phone call with the voter or witness)," wrote the WEC, adding "The witness does not need to appear to add a missing address."

Last week the Trump Campaign demanded a recount in Wisconsin after Biden won the state - with campaign manager Bill Stepien claiming 'There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results."