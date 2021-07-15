"Woke Coke" - UK Drug Dealers Peddling 'Ethically Sourced' Cocaine

Megacorporations are profiting from being "woke," and now the black market is following suit. Drug dealers in the UK are marking up cocaine prices for "ethically sourced cocaine."

According to Daily Mirror, so-called "woke coke" is a hot commodity in the UK, selling for $300 per gram, more than four times the average versus street prices.

UK drug policy expert Neil Woods said drug dealers had touted woke coke as ethically sourced cocaine from Colombia. He adds there's no way cocaine is "eco-friendly" and is just a sales ploy to increase profits.

Colombian aid worker Bibiana Villota said she's outraged by UK dealers claiming their cocaine is ethically sourced.

"I've never heard of woke coke but I can tell you, no one in Colombia produces cocaine 'ethically.' "The trade inevitably involves bloodshed, the destabilization of communities and an appalling cycle of violence. If demand goes up, so does production and the cycle of destruction continues. What you call fair trade cocaine is only going to bring more greed and bloodshed," Villota said.

It's been estimated that for every gram Britains sniff, four square meters of rainforest are leveled. Every sniff is slowly depleting the rainforests of South America and creating a doom cycle of bloodshed and misery for locals.

But again, drug dealers aren't regulated and don't care - it's all about riding the woke wave, and it's a hook, "line," and sinker to hipsters and socialites who want to get high.

UK actress Davinia Taylor, 43, said woke coke is all the rage and regularly available at celebrity parties across London.

In October, Taylor revealed: "In Chiswick everyone's got woke coke – it's from 'sustainable sources' in South America. They're like, 'Hi, darling, I've got woke coke. It's all PC, £200 a gram. They've got their vegan food, their organic wine and their woke coke and a spliff going.

"'They say, 'It's fine, it's fine, I know it's sustainable, we're actually putting back into the countryside.' When you look back on the hypocrisy, it's bulls**t," she added.

Woke is a joke and is just a sales ploy by drug dealers and or even major corporations trying to seize more profits.