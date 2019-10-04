Woman At AOC Town Hall Insists "We Must Eat The Babies" To Stop Climate Change

In a clip that has gone viral across social media platforms, a woman who was, in all likelihood, an opposition plant, confronted AOC during a town hall in Corona, Queens last night and insisted that her 'Green New Deal' wasn't enough and that instead "we must eat the babies" to stop climate change from destroying the world.

During the confrontation, the woman, who had an unusual and vaguely European accent, insisted that while she was a great fan of AOC, she felt that her proposals to combat climate change simply didn't go far enough.

One of Ocasio-Cortez's constituents loses her mind over climate change during AOC's townhall, claims we only have a few months left: "We got to start eating babies! We don't have enough time! ... We have to get rid of the babies! ... We need to eat the babies!" pic.twitter.com/uVmOnboluI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

The only measure drastic enough to make a difference, the woman insisted, would be to stop all of humanity from breeding, and "eat" babies instead of raising them.

"I love that you support the Green New Deal but it's not going to solve the problem fast enough. I think your next slogan must be this: 'we have to eat the babies'...there's too much CO2!" "Even if we were to bomb Russia, it’s not enough," she continued. "There’s too many people, too much pollution."

At one point, the woman took off her coat to reveal a T-shirt bearing the phrase: "Save the planet, eat the children."

Members of AOC's staff approached the woman toward the end of her remarks, as everybody else in the room became increasingly uncomfortable.

By the time she got around to responding, a furor had gripped the room. AOC responded that we have "more than a few months" to solve the climate crisis ("though we do need to hit net-zero in a few years") and that "we all need to understand that there are a lot of solutions that we have."

Many criticized AOC for not rushing to admonish the woman. Even Tucker Carlson couldn't resist taking a shot at AOC during last night's show.

Tucker Carlson blasts AOC over how she handled her supporter saying people must “start eating babies!”:



“If someone said to you, ‘we need to eat the babies’ wouldn’t your first response be, ‘what? No! Of course not!’ That’s the one thing [AOC] didn’t say … pretty revealing” pic.twitter.com/PSb0iXhiZz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 4, 2019

The Congresswoman addressed the outburst on Twitter, explaining that she was "concerned" that the woman might be "in crisis". She also took a swing at Carlson and others who have been "mocking" the woman, who might have a serious mental health condition.