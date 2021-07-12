Woman Duct-Taped To Seat After Trying To Open Plane Door Midflight

A viral TikTok video shows a woman duct-taped to an American Airlines flight seat after she went mental and attempted to open the plane's door, according to TMZ.

The video was taken by TikTok user @lol.ariee but has since been deleted, but there are enough screenshots saved from the mid-air incident that parts of the chaotic scene.

Last Tuesday, during a late-night flight from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina, the unidentified woman in first class unbuckled her seat belt, made a mad dash to the door, and tried to open it.

Flight attendants scrambled to stop her and tackled her before the door was open. The passenger was then duct-taped and zip-tied to the seat.

@lol.ariee explained the incident began one hour into the two-hour flight when "all flight attendants were running up and down the aisles, frantically kind of like whispering to each other."

After the woman was restrained, the crew locked bathrooms but wouldn't tell the rest of the passengers what exactly was happening. "It was just kind of like chaos, and no one knows what's going on," the TikTok user said.

Eventually, one of the pilots spoke over the plane's intercom and requested passengers to remain in their seats due to "a bad situation in the plane."

On Sunday, The Washington Post said American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, saying there was a disturbance on the plane, and the crew reported a "potential security concern" after the woman attempted to open a boarding door and "physically assaulted and bit a flight attendant."

Upon deplaning, paramedics were standing by with a stretcher. TMZ said, "the woman was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, and that she's on AA's no-fly list until further notice."

According to Lyn Montgomery, president of Transport Workers Union Local 556, in a letter to Southwest Airlines CEO, there's been an "unprecedented number of incidents has reached an intolerable level, with passenger non-compliance events also becoming more aggressive in nature."