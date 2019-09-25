WSJ Journo Shreds 'Attempt To Take Out A President' After Transcript Release

Following the release of a transcript betwen President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - which does not reval a 'quid pro quo' or other attempts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Trump's 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal's Kimberly Strassel took to Twitter to dissect yet 'another internal attempt to take out a president.'

Presented without commentary:

2)As to call transcript itself: Trump’s actual “favor” is that Ukraine look backward, to what happened in the 2016 election. This is a legitimate ask, since election meddling looks to have come from both Russia and Ukraine. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 25, 2019

4)It is actually Zelensky who brings up Rudy Giuliani—saying they can’t wait to “meet him.” And it is Zelensky who references “that investigation,” as he goes on to promise that “all investigations will be done openly and candidly.” — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 25, 2019

6)Trump's several references to Giuliani are mostly to say what a great guy he is. He says he will have Giuliani and AG Barr call. He asks Zelensky to speak/work with both. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 25, 2019

8)Meanwhile, the IG back in August referred this to DOJ as potential violation of campaign finance law, based on whistleblower complaint. Criminal Division evaluated and determined no violation: “All relevant components of the Department agreed with this legal conclusion.” — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 25, 2019