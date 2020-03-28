"You Will See Darkness": Meltdown Of Rep. Haley Stevens Shows How Politicians Are Fueling Hysteria

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

The incredible meltdown of Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich.,yesterday on the floor of the House of Representatives shows how members can fuel rather than fight hysteria and panic.

The shocking scene was played out as the very task force members who she referenced are trying to rebut some alarmist predictions and estimates. Much of the nation is sheltering in place. We get it. However, Rep. Stevens seems intent on elevating not the discussion but the volume of the national discourse.

What was most notable is that Stevens was not saying anything particularly new... just saying it louder. Indeed, the Democratic Majority Whip was trying to give her the added 30 seconds that she had asked, but she was yelling over his voice.

Everyone is supporting our health care workers and “taking the disease seriously.” As for “you will see darkness," we could all use a bit more light from our elected officials. Once the yelling ended, Grandpa Abe Simpson seemed to have more a hold of himself in his prophesy scene.

The chair spoke for the entire nation in saying “The gentle lady from Michigan is out of order.”