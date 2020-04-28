2 Million Australians Download Coronavirus Tracing App 

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 06:30

Two million Australians have downloaded a COVID-19 contact tracing app hours after the government released it, reported Reuters

The COVIDSafe app for smartphone devices uses Bluetooth technology to create a "digital handshake" when other users comes within 4.9ft. The app logs the contact and encrypts it, will inform users if they have crossed paths with someone who tests positive for the virus. 

Health Minister Greg Hunt said about 2 million Australians had downloaded COVIDSafe app as of Monday, or about 7% of the country. 

"This effort will help protect ourselves, our families, our nurses and our doctors," Hunt Tweeted.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's popularity has been surging since his handling of the pandemic has led to low deaths and cases, mostly because of his swift action to close borders and enforce strict social distancing policies. 

Morrison said about 40% of the country's 25.7 million population should download the tracing app to support the government's pandemic response. 

Morrison's poll numbers have jumped 27 points since the start of March to 68%, a recent poll showed. 

However, there are some significant concerns about the app's stored data, even though it is encrypted. Government officials said "not even a court order" would allow authorities to access it. 

We've noted, a post-corona world would likely consist of contact tracing apps, immunity passports, mandatory testing, and vaccines. These are tools that Big Brother government will utilize to reopen crashed economies. 

For the US, respondents in a recent survey told the Kaiser Family Foundation that they would share virus test results with the government, but many were not willing to download a tracing app because of privacy fears.  