3 People Critical In Salt Lake City After Tesla Runs Red Light, Smashes Into Car At "High Rate Of Speed"

Three people were critically injured after a Tesla ran a red light in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning, smashing into another car.

According to the Deseret News, the Tesla hit another car while “traveling at a high rate of speed” through a red light, according to Salt Lake Police Lt. Brett Olsen.

Two men in the Tesla and one woman in the car that was struck were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile - stop us if you've heard this one before - the Tesla's battery then began "exploding on scene", prompting a hazardous materials team to show up. Photographs show the front end of the Tesla completely destroyed and ravaged by flames.

Impairment was "not immediately suspected", according to Olsen, but an investigation is ongoing. There is no word on whether or not Autopilot played a role in the accident.

We will keep our eyes open for further developments of this story and update this post accordingly...