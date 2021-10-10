3D Gun Legend, "JStark," Famous For "FGC-9," Dead At 28-Years Old

It's come to our attention that German magazine Der Spiegel reports the inventor of the rapid-fire 3D-printed gun that could be entirely printed at home has passed away.

JStark, a 28-year-old German citizen, was one of the biggest innovators of this decade when printing weapons and gun parts at home. He helped create Deterrence Dispensed - an online group that promotes and distributes open-source 3D printed firearms, gun parts, and cartridges. The group strongly supports freedom of speech applied to computer code and blueprints.

Der Spiegel says JStark passed away on Friday of an apparent heart attack. Foul play was ruled out, and it "appears" his death was natural without any involvement of a third party. Along with this, the German magazine also reported police raided his home days before.

Another top 3D-printed gun designer that goes by the Twitter handle "CTRLPew," also confirmed the death of Stark.

I'll not be offering any details or commentary on his passing or the articles that were written. We are investigating some inconsistencies. pic.twitter.com/RUmIf6xcuv — CTRLPew (@CtrlPew) October 9, 2021

JStark's wasn't just an at-home gun hobbyist printing weapons. He promoted firearm ownership, freedom of speech and has been quoted in a documentary as saying, "We want everyone to have the freedom of speech, and the right to bear arms. If that's too politically extreme for you ... f**k yourself."

JStark's 2020 release of the FGC-9. otherwise known as "f**k gun control 9 mm," was made widely available across the internet in late 2020. The publication of the gun's blueprints created an online sensation. It spurred freedom movements of millennial printers who have revolutionized the way firearms are produced and that government cannot and will not control them. FGC-9 emerged as a symbol of life and freedom rather than a deadly weapon as governments worldwide impose tyrannical measures that restrict freedoms in a post-COVID world.

Some in the printing community have pointed out that a young man like himself shouldn't have had a heart attack at 28-years old and reeks of suspension.

Keep in mind, governments around the world are freaking out about printed guns (because they're unserialized). The Biden administration has repeatedly warned he will "stop ghost guns."

Here's a tribute to JStark.