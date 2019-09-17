AI Expert Warns We're Summoning Robot "Entities" Who'll Treat Us Like Ants

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News ,

AI expert Geordie Rose says that tech developers are summoning “entities” into existence which will have the same indifference to humans as we have towards ants.

“They not gonna be like us, they’re gonna be aliens…they’re gonna be way smarter than every single person in this room in ways that we can’t even comprehend,” said Rose.

He then mentioned Elon Musk’s concerns about artificial intelligence taking over humanity, but cautioned that the word “demons” doesn’t even capture the true scope of what will happen.

The CEO of Kindred AI (worth $100 million) who currently sell the only quantum computers available, talks about how they're summoning entities that are indifferent, much like The Great Old One's in H.P Lovecraft's fiction novels



Sounds like they're trying to bring Shayateen 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JBvgl1Ircv — Yunis (@Wayfaring_farer) September 15, 2019

Rose then cited H.P Lovecraft’s concept of “cosmic indifference,” where the universe is occupied by entities who “don’t give a shit about you even in the slightest.”

“The same way that you don’t care about an ant is the same way they’re not gonna care about you,” said Rose.

He went on to say that “these things we’re summoning into the world right now... are more like the Lovecraftian The Great Old Ones, they’re entities that are not necessarily going to be aligned with what we want.”

Rose said that this massive transformation was happening in the background while people were distracted bickering about politics.

As we have exhaustively explained, the elite plans to fuse with AI to create the singularity while the masses will be left behind as a slave class or, according to some, exterminated completely.

Can’t wait.

* * *

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me. Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.