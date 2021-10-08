Amazon Developing 'Smart Fridge' To Monitor What You Eat

Amazon is spending $50 million per year developing a new smart refrigerator that uses high-tech sensors to notify users of low-stock items automatically or expiring products and even makes refill orders, according to Bussiness Insider, citing people familiar with the project.

Amazon's physical store unit, which created the cashless, "just walk out" technology, leads the fridge project, dubbed internally as "Project Pulse."

Insider said the new fridge is "designed to track your inventory and purchase habits, predict what you want, and have it delivered. The system will automatically notify you if certain repeat-purchase products, like eggs, are close to running out or nearing their expiration dates, these people said. It could also make ordering those products easier through Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods."

Sources said the manufacturing part of the intelligent refrigerators would be completed by a third party, most likely an already established home-appliance company. They said Amazon is already discussing talks with several consumer electronics brands to produce the new fridge.

There is no timetable for when the project will be completed. Sources said the project has been ongoing for two years.

Amazon already has an array of personal home devices, including smart speakers, microwave oven, smart TVs, and even a home robot.

Amazon's quest to create intelligent devices embedded within homes has only one purpose: surveillance capitalism, collecting data about users, and influencing and manipulating what they purchase.