Amazon To Open New Office In Jersey City After Being Chased Out Of NYC By AOC

Pretty soon, New Yorkers will be able to look across the Hudson River and see a big, fat reminder of how Congresswoman AOC and her progressive allies screwed their city out of a massive source of jobs and economic growth.

Amazon is reportedly looking at opening a new 400,000 square-foot office on the Jersey City waterfront, right across the river from Manhattan. That square footage would make the NJ office only a fraction of the size of the company's "HQ2" in Crystal City, Va. (which is a whopping 6MM square feet) and a sliver of Amazon's headquarters in Seattle (where Amazon has more than 13.5MM square feet of office space).

Bloomberg's sources said the buildings Amazon is looking at include Harborside 1 at a Mack-Cali Realty Corp. complex in Jersey City, which has become a popular spot in recent years for real-estate speculators looking to cash in on the intensifying exodus of people from New York City.

The news inspired jokes on Twitter mocking anybody arguing that "office life" as we knew it would be gone forever.

Others mocked AOC, then a freshman Congresswoman, who was widely blamed by both Amazon and other New York officials for inspiring then-CEO Jeff Bezos to abandon detailed plans to build an Amazon headquarters in Queens. The initial plan was to split Amazon's HQ2 between Crystal City and Queens, but that changed after AOC launched a campaign to try and scrap the tax incentives that then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio had offered to Amazon.

Now, the company's east-coast offices are concentrated in Crystal City (part of Arlington). And pretty soon, Amazon will also have a presence in the Garden State.

News of the company's new office space, which is only the latest in a string of tech companies expanding their physical presence on the East Coast, comes just days after a lackluster earnings report.