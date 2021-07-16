Amazon Wins FCC Approval For Radar Device To Monitor Sleep

Amazon.com Inc. has been granted a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) waiver to use radar to monitor people's sleep.

The FCC approval document, published last Friday, described a device to include a "radar sensor" for "contactless sleep tracing."

The federal agency that regulates communications across the country wrote that Google made a similar request for its Pixel smartphone in 2018. "As with Google, Amazon describes how it plans to use its Radar Sensors to enable touchless control of device features and functions."

The capability of the new device "can aid persons with disabilities, as well as to provide sleep-related health and wellness applications," the FCC continued.

"The use of Radar Sensors in sleep tracking could improve awareness and management of sleep hygiene, which in turn could produce significant health benefits for many Americans," Amazon said in its filing. "Radar Sensors will allow consumers to recognize potential sleep issues."

The company provided very few details about what products the new radar sensor would be embedded into but provided a hint that the device would be "non-mobile." The thought here is that it could be equipped with Echo devices.

There was no timeline on when the radar-equipped devices would be unveiled, nevertheless, shipped to customers.

Amazon has been making a strong push into the health space between Halo wristbands and Amazon Pharmacy. Now the mega-corporation wants to monitor your sleep and extract whatever valuable data it can to subliminally sell you products to improve your well-being.