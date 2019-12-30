Another Fatal Wreck: Two Dead After Tesla Runs Red Light, Slams Into Vehicle Near LA

Another day, yet another Tesla wreck.

It was just hours ago that we highlighted a wreck where a Tesla slammed into the back of (yet another) inanimate fire truck.

And yet again, here we are with another "peculiar" sounding Tesla accident. This one involving a Tesla that ran a red light near Los Angeles, California and slammed into another vehicle on Sunday, killing two people.

According to KTLA 5, the incident took place at Vermont Ave and Artesia Blvd. on Sunday. The driver of the 2016 Tesla exited the westbound 91 freeway "at a high speed" and then failed to stop at a red light at the next intersection. As a result, he slammed into a 2006 Honda Civic at the light.

There is no indication as to whether or not Autopilot played a role in the accident yet.

Witnesses and bystanders rushed to the scene to help. The two people inside the Tesla were transported to the hospital with injuries and, while the driver has not been arrested, an investigation is ongoing. The two people in the Honda were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was a 40 year old man and the passenger was a 39 year old woman.

Captn. John Pinto of the LAPD concluded: "Speed, distracted driving would probably play the big factor in this investigation. This does happen time and time again, and unfortunately, two citizens lost their life early this morning."

