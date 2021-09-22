print-icon

"Apple Lied" - Epic's Tim Sweeney Claims Fortnite "Blacklisted" From App Store Despite Court Decision

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021 - 05:00 PM

Apple's calculated decision to loosen rules around third-party payments over the summer to try and protect its public image has just been exposed as a cynical ploy by Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney, who revealed in a series of tweets Thursday that Apple had permanently banned Epic's Fortnite is being "blacklisted" from Apple's app store and ecosystem.

The decision comes less than two weeks after a judge ruled that Apple's rules prohibiting app developers from using third-party payments were indeed anti-competitive in a long-awaited decision that Apple

"Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else," Sweeney wrote. "Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users."

Sweeney's accusatory tweet kicked off a lengthy thread where he also accused Apple of hurting competition among players in the iOs "metaverse", amounting to a loss for "fair competition and consumer choice".

Sweeney continues on to address all of Apple's "excuses" for blacklisting Fortnite.

Bottom line: Apple clearly has no interest in allowing Fortnite back while Epic continues to appeal the court’s recent decision, a lengthy legal process which Sweeney estimates could keep Fortnite out of the App Store - and unavailable to millions of users - for another five years or more.

