Apple Wallet Will Allow Digital Version Of Your Driver's License In These States

The ongoing digital revolution is leading to fundamental transformations in how we may carry our government-issued IDs. Apple announced today it's working with six states to bring state IDs and driver's licenses into a mobile app included within the operating system.

Apple's iOS 15 will allow users from Arizona and Georgia to be the first states to support digital IDs via the Apple Wallet. Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will follow shortly.

Also, the Transportation Security Administration will allow select airport security checkpoints and lanes to accept the Apple Wallet IDs. Apple didn't mention which airports.

Apple said the digitalization of licenses and state IDs in the Apple Wallet would "provide an easy, fast, and more secure way for people to present their driver's license or state ID using their iPhone or Apple Watch."

Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, had this to say about the march towards digitization of the physical wallet:

"The addition of driver's licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we're working to offer this nationwide in the future."

The push behind the digitalization of the physical wallet comes as central banks, governments, and corporations modernize economies through digital currencies. While there are many advantages to digital currencies or programmable money, there are caveats, such as elites will gain more power over the masses.

Just imagine a future where elites could automatically suspend your digital license or expire the digital currency in your digital wallet because your social credit score plunged for speaking negatively on social media about politicians.

In fact, this system of control is already happening in China. For more on the subject, founder of TrishIntel.com Trish Regan warns:

Digital wallets, while in theory sound promising, we're already seeing the effects in China of how they can be manipulated. The CCP's goal is to be able to strategically allocate "cash" or liquidity to those that they want to target — the problem is, it's once again an opportunity for big government (and in the case of China, VERY big government) to pick the winners and losers. While simultaneously quite deliberately injecting immediate cash into the populations that they want to target. Not to mention, there's no privacy. All in all, if not properly safeguarded, digital wallets will continue eroding citizens' rights.

Under the Biden administration, the race to implement a society based on digital wallets and social credit systems is closer than you think.

It might already be here...