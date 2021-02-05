Bongino: "Monday Looks Good" For Parler To Return Online

Authored by Annaliese Levy via SaraACarter.com,

Dan Bongino, co-owner of Parler, told “Hannity” Thursday night that Parler may be up and running by Monday of next week.

Parler has been offline for nearly a month after Amazon, Apple and Google all removed the app from their platforms for failure to moderate “egregious content” related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“We’re shooting for Monday,” Bongino told Hannity. “Monday looks good. Fingers crossed.”

This announcement comes one day after a memo was released explaining why former CEO, John Matze, was terminated by Parler’s board of directors.

Matze claimed he was met with “constant resistance” on how Parler should be managed following the site shutdown.

“Over the past few months, I’ve met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech and my view of how the Parler site should be managed. For example, I advocated for more product stability and what I believe is a more effective approach to content moderation,” Matze said in the memo.

In a Facebook video published Wednesday, Bongino said they did not share the same vision for the future of Parler.

“Here’s what really happened. We were the ones, in fact, fighting to get Parler back up. There was some really bad decisions made from people on the inside, and listen, this isn’t us airing dirty laundry. This is protecting a company that is absolutely committed to free speech, that I put the last year of my life into. Do you actually believe that someone else was on the side of free speech?”

“There were two separate visions for the company,” Bongino added. “The relationship with Parler and the CEO did not work out because the CEO’s vision was not ours. Everybody clear on that? Our vision was crystal clear. We needed to get up and fight back, some terrible decisions were made in the past that led to this. That led to us getting put down by Amazon and others.”