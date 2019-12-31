A Decade In Tech

As the decade draws to a close, it’s time to look back at some of the things the past ten years have brought us. To think that people clinking their glasses on New Year Year’s Eve 2009 had no idea what an iPad was and couldn’t post a picture of the fireworks on Instagram.

As Statista's Felix Richter rightfully points out, it was a different world back then.

You will find more infographics at Statista

While the 2000s will always be remembered as the eve of the smartphone era, the past decade brought us some of the world’s most beloved social media apps as well as several gadgets we wouldn’t want to miss today.

The PlayStation 4, launched in November 2013, went on to become the second best-selling video game console of all time. The Apple Watch (2015) helped wearables reach mainstream adoption and Amazon’s Echo rang in the smart speaker boom in 2014.

As for the next decade, we have no idea what to expect. 5G will surely be a big topic for the early 2020s and rumors suggest that augmented reality headsets could become a thing. With several technology companies among the world’s most valuable (not to mention most resourceful) corporations right now, it seems safe to say that the next decade won’t disappoint from a technological point of view.