Deepfake Artist Puts Scorcese To Shame With 'Irishman' De-Aging

An amateur Deepfake artist using free software took scenes of 'de-aged' actors from Martin Scorcese's "The Irishman" and took them to the next level.

As Movieweb's Kevin Burwick notes, despite Netflix spending millions of dollars to 'de-age' Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, Scorcese's CGI was mediocre to the point of distraction.

A scene showing De Niro's Frank Sheeran, who is supposed to be in his 30s, beating down some mobsters looks more like a 50-year old doing the damage. It is pretty distracting and takes away from some of the greater parts of the movie for some viewers. The new DeepFake video does an excellent job of pulling off what Netflix and ILM could not do. -Movieweb

"All I can say about this, is HOLY SHIT" tweeted director Joe Carnahan, in response to the deepfake - to which someone replied "They are de-aging the already de-aged footage though. Hardly a fair comparison."

They are de-aging the already de-aged footage though. Hardly a fair comparison. — CarterNixon (@CarterNixon) January 9, 2020

"Then that's what they should have been doing. Results is results, guys. We can say it's 2k and wouldn't hold up, yadda-yadda but the stuff on the right, looks better than the stuff on the left," responded Carnahan.

Then that's what they should have been doing. Results is results, guys. We can say it's 2k and wouldn't hold up, yadda-yadda but the stuff on the right, looks better than the stuff on the left. — Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) January 9, 2020