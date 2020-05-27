Elon Musk And Grimes Change Their Newborn's Name From "X Æ A-12" To "X Æ A-Xii"

For those of you wondering whether or not Elon Musk and his baby mama Grimes would come to their senses about the name they chose for their new child, "X Æ A-12", we have both good news and bad news.

The good news is that they've decided to change the child's name.

The bad news is that they're changing it from "X Æ A-12" to "X Æ A-Xii". That should prevent the child from a lifetime of being bullied and help them lead a totally normal life now, right?

Grimes made the announcement on her Instagram on Sunday, giving no explanation for the change other than:

"Roman numerals. Looks better tbh".

If you say so, Grimes.

Prior to that, Grimes, in trying to explain the name of her child had "explained that Æ was her 'elven spelling' of AI (for artificial intelligence) and “X” stood for 'the unknown variable'," according to The Guardian.

“It’s just X, like the letter X. Then AI. Like how you said the letter A then I,” Grimes tried to explain on Instagram last week, foreshadowing a conversation her child is likely going to be forced to have every single day for their entire life.

“I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’… and then A-12. A-12 is my contribution,” an emasculated Musk tried explaining to podcast host Joe Rogan earlier in May.

This means that Musk's "contribution" of "A-12" has now officially been usurped by Grimes' change.

Musk had actually complimented Grimes on her name choice for the child on Rogan's podcast: “First of all, my partner is the one that, actually, mostly, came up with the name. Yeah, she’s great at names.”

The internet mostly disagreed:

Grimes: “Oops we messed up the baby’s name”



Us: “Yeah we noticed, his name must be AJ or s-“



Grimes: “It’s ‘X Æ A-Xii,’ not ‘X Æ A-12’”



Us: pic.twitter.com/oPOiKBVtVw — IyK (@immustarded) May 25, 2020

Elon Musk’s son in 10 years: My name is X Æ A-Xii, but you can call me Ash.

Everyone else: pic.twitter.com/w5IyhYSunV — Naila_Li (@Justntk22) May 25, 2020

Whenever I see “X Æ A-Xii,” my brain reacts like this: pic.twitter.com/dDkqz7oVN6 — Ellis Mitchell (@ellismitchell18) May 25, 2020

X Æ A-Xii when he finds out his name used to be X Æ A-12pic.twitter.com/ATIbLCCuJw — harman. (@christainbaIe) May 25, 2020

the baby's name was X Æ A-12 and now its X Æ A-Xii??? pic.twitter.com/K9DndCQmlo — the birthday bitch (@LucidlyJess) May 25, 2020