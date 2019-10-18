Elon Musk Testifies Under Oath That He's "Financially Illiquid"

Despite being worth about $23 billion, Elon Musk recently testified under oath that he was "financially illiquid".

The revelation came to light as part of a Bloomberg story about whether or not AIG could be on the hook for a claim in Musk's ongoing "Pedo Guy" lawsuit, wherein he is being sued for baselessly insulting British cave diver Vern Unsworth, calling him a "pedo" and "child rapist", before taunting Unsworth to sue him.

Which, of course, Unsworth did.

Musk's lawyers sparred with Unsworth's lawyer, L. Lin Wood, about insurance policies that could cover claims made in the suit.

Unsworth's lawyer wrote on September 20:

"Given Musk's sworn testimony that he is financially illiquid, Mr. Unsworth is entitled to know whether AIG has accepted coverage of the claims, denied coverage of the claims, or has reserved its rights to contest coverage of the claims."

To which Musk's lawyers glibly responded:

"Mr. Musk's insurance carrier was notified of the money-grab. It is a non-event."

We'll see how much of a non-event it turns out to be, especially given the fact that the billionaire, according to him, apparently doesn't have any quick access to cash.

And this isn't the first strange revelation to come from pre-trial litigation that has turned into a field day for Unsworth and his attorney. Last month, we highlighted some of the most bizarre lines from Musk's deposition and discovery, including Musk referring to himself as a "fucking idiot".

The trial is set to start on December 3.