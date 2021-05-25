Every Nerf Gun Could Be Turned Into "80% Or Greater Receiver" Under New ATF Rule 

A Twitter user who appears well rounded with 3D-printing technology tweeted Saturday about the consequences if every "Nerf gun/foam dart gun were to suddenly become an 80% receiver."

Twitter user "00MEAT" said while the Biden administration is going after ghost guns and unserialized weapons. There could be a "list of consequences if every Nerf gun/foam dart gun were to suddenly become an 80% receiver, and if the ATF were to suddenly consider 80% receivers as firearms. I'll just let you imagine what the below image is."

00MEAT continued: "I mean, think of the children, does the ATF really want to go after every kid once they have an 80% sbr?"

With some fiddling around with basic computer-aided drafting software, 00MEAT was able to create the "Nerf .22 adapter," which could theoretically "make every foam dart gun everywhere into an 80% receiver."

They even built a Nerf .22 adapter and attached it to the child's play weapon that can easily be bought at Walmart or Amazon.

"There we go. Every nerf gun is now an 80% or greater receiver. If you have a kid with a nerf gun, please let the ATF know you don't want your kid charged with purchasing a firearm while under 21."

00MEAT responds to someone asking, "What do I need to make this?"

They said: "A 3d printer, a washer, and a nail. I used a little epoxy to glue the nail in and put the new head on the dart. Also 2 small screws. to attach the barrel. The blowback is definitely going to be a problem and I don't know of the dart will hit it hard enough to set it off."

What it appears is the lower receiver of the Nerf gun fires the dart with a modified firing pin at the bullet in the slightly modified barrel.

00MEAT ranted some more:

"Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the biggest FFL of them all? That's right, it's Walmart. With aisles full of nerf guns that are "readily convertible to a firing state". What does that proposed new rule say that FFLs have to do with such devices again? Serialize and record them?"

They concluded: "Don't they also have to do a background check? and also cannot sell to anyone under 21? That's not good for sales. Somebody with lots of lawyers should do something about this rule, 2021R-05. @Hasbro @Walmart."

The takeaway, in 00MEAT's view, is that big-box retailers have aisles of Nerf guns that, under ATF's proposed new rule Definition of "Frame or Receiver" and Identification of Firearms, could be classified as a weapon "readily convertible to a firing state."

Just imagine if the new rule was proposed - would that mean, besides 80% lowers bought online or at gun stores, Nerf guns could also be serialized? That would crush sales of big-box retailers and Amazon and piss off many parents who have kids that all they want to do this summer is play Nerf with their friends with no masks.