Face Masks Are Going Through An Electronic Revolution 

LG Electronics announced Thursday, a new line of wearable air purifying masks are likely to gain traction, as the next-generation in face masks are set to be unveiled in the coming months.

"LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier resolves the dilemma of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposal masks being in short supply. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier employs two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the company's home air purifier products," an LG press release read.

By now, readers have the understanding that face masks or face coverings are required in almost every brick and mortar store, restaurant, and social gathering event, no matter the state.

While out in public, everyone mainly uses face masks and coverings of some sort that haven't changed designed in decades, if not more than half a century. That is why, in the 'war against covid' - a lot of money is being plowed into research, and with that comes innovation, such as LG's wearable air purifying masks.

LG breaks down the technology within the masks:

Employing LG's latest advancements in air purification, high-performance replaceable filters enable PuriCare Wearable to supply fresh, clean air indoor and out. With its Dual Fans and patented Respiratory Sensor, LG's wearable air purifier allows users to take in clean, filtered air while the Respiratory Sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer's breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly. The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless. Ergonomically designed based on extensive facial shape analysis, LG PuriCare Wearable fits snugly on the user's face to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin. The design also makes it possible to wear the unit comfortably for hours on end. The efficient and lightweight 820mAh battery offers up to eight hours of operation in low mode and two hours on high.* What's more, LG's innovative personal air solution comes with a case that helps maintain hygiene between uses. Equipped with UV-LED lights that kills harmful germs, the one-of-a-kind case can even charge the mask and sends a notification to the LG ThinQ mobile app (Android/iOS) when the filters need to be replaced for peak performance. And because every component of LG PuriCare Wearable – from the filters to the ear straps – is replaceable and recyclable, it's an environmentally responsible solution as well. -LG

For anyone wondering if LG is the only company producing next-generation face masks - well, we noted in February (see: "iMask? Companies Race To Build Next-Gen Facewear To Block Germs") that startup Ao Air's Atmos Faceware was set to launch sometime this year.

So if you want to look like a fighter jet pilot with an oxygen mask - LG's new mask will be available in the fourth quarter.