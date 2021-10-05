Facebook Apologizes For Global Outage, Insists "No Malicious Activity" Behind Yesterday's Events

Facebook's engineering team published a statement apologizing for the "inconvenience" of Facebook and any other related products, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger, experiencing global outages on Monday for six hours.

The statement revealed, "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt."

It emphasizes that "no malicious activity behind this outage — its root cause was a faulty configuration change on our end. We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime."

Though we must point out the timing of the outage came one day before Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen arrived on Capitol Hill. She is currently telling lawmakers that the social media company has put "their astronomical profits before people." She said Facebook's products "harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy." So the timing of the outage is very suspicious and superseded any news flow of the upcoming whistleblower heading to Congress.