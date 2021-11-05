"You've Been Judged" - Musk Tweets After Bezos' Blue Origin Loses Appeal Over NASA Moon Lander Deal

A federal judge rejected billionaire Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin's lawsuit against NASA's decision to award another billionaire, Elon Musk's SpaceX, with a lucrative lunar lander contract.

Bezos and Musk, the two wealthiest people on Earth, want their companies to be the first to return astronauts to the moon by the mid-part of this decade. But it seems NASA only has room for one billionaire.

Judge Richard Hertling of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington sided with NASA to continue working with SpaceX after a months-long legal battle after Blue Origin sued NASA in August. The suit argued that NASA would be better served by funding SpaceX and Blue Origin to develop spacecraft capable of landing on the lunar surface.

After the ruling, NASA released a statement that said work with SpaceX will resume in a matter of days.

"There will be forthcoming opportunities for companies to partner with NASA in establishing a long-term human presence at the Moon under the agency's Artemis program," the agency added.

Bezos conceded on Twitter, expressing this is "not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court's judgment, and wish full success for NASA and SpaceX on the contract."

Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s judgment, and wish full success for NASA and SpaceX on the contract. pic.twitter.com/BeXc4A8YaW — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 4, 2021

In July, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) agreed with NASA to choose only one company to produce the lunar lander, rejecting Blue Origin's protest.

In a tweet replying to CNBC's headline of the ruling, Musk posted a meme from the 2012 dystopic movie "Dredd," saying "You've been judged!"

NASA partnered with SpaceX in April with a sole contract to produce the lunar lander. The contract is worth $2.9 billion, and the spacecraft will be powered by Starship to deliver astronauts to the lunar surface for NASA's upcoming Artemis missions.

The moon only has room for one billionaire, and that is Musk at the moment.