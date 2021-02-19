First Spy Shots Of Hummer EV Pickup "Looks Like A Tank" 

Last year, we've covered GMC's unveiling of the first-ever all-electric High Utility Maximum Mobility Easy Rider, otherwise known as Hummer (see: here & here). But only conceptual designs were released until now.

According to popular car website Carscoops, the battery-electric Hummer was spotted on public roads for the first time. This is the first real-world look at the reborn Hummer.

What is likely a test car, the new vehicle "features steel tube running boards to protect the huge rocker panels, redesigned door mirrors that look sleeker compared to the original show car, while it appears that the design of the rear control arms is also different," said Carscoops.

"The interior of the test cars remains under covers but our spy photographers were able to grab a few partial shots of the dashboard, which appears to be consistent with the show car's cabin, which featured a 13.4-inch infotainment display, in addition to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster," Carscoops continued.

The first-ever GMC HUMMER EV is expected to pack 1,000 horsepower and rocket the vehicle from 0-60 mph in 3 seconds. The new electric vehicle range is expected to be around 350 miles.

Overall, Carscoops described GMC HUMMER EV as a "tank." Production is expected this fall with a release in 2022.