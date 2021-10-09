"Gone In Seconds" - British Thieves Use Device Disguised As Game Boy To Steal Cars

Three British car thieves used a high-tech device disguised as a Nintendo Game Boy to steal cars in seconds, according to the BBC.

West Yorkshire Police said the trio had a device that could unlock Mitsubishi Outlanders "in a matter of seconds."

The video footage shared by the BBC shows the men using the device to unlock an Outlander before reversing out of the driveway. Local police had enough evidence that they were able to track down the thieves.

When officers arrested the men, they searched one of their cars and found a fake Nintendo Game Boy. It was noted the device was worth $27,000 as it can wirelessly unlock cars and then start Outlanders.

Police said footage recovered from one of the thieves demonstrated "how quickly and easily the gadget gave them full access to the vehicles, accompanied by a commentary in mocking tones," adding that the trio's "significant investment required to buy one of the sophisticated devices suggested the thefts were planned and orchestrated crimes."

What comes to mind is the movie "Gone in 60 Seconds," starring Nicolas Cage, who had to steal 50 luxury vehicles in 72 hours to save his brother. Just imagine if Cage and his team of thieves had this device to steal cars today, they could hit the quota in a fraction of time.