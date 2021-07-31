Google Play Store To Ban "Sugar Daddy" Apps

Google published several changes to its Google Play Store policy on Wednesday, including banning "sugar dating" apps.

The policy change in question reads, "We're updating the inappropriate content policy to institute new restrictions on sexual content, specifically prohibiting compensated sexual relationships (i.e. sugar dating)."

Those who aren't familiar with "sugar dating" involve older, wealthier individuals dating young partners and showering them in gifts or money, often in exchange for sexual favors.

Play's policies already forbid apps that promote "services that may be interpreted as providing sexual acts in exchange for compensation." The updated policy change kicks in on Sept. 1.

A search shows plenty of sugar daddy-style apps on Play, including "Sugar Daddy Dating," "Elite Millionaire Singles," and "SeekingArrangement."

There was no mention of which apps would be banned, but there are workarounds such as manually entering the website on an Android web browser or sideloading the dating app.

So much for some millennials who traded sexual favors to older partners to pay off their student debt.