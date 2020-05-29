Here's What Each State Is Binge-Watching During The COVID-19 Lockdown

With months of government-enforced lockdowns starting to come to an end, Americans have found themselves watching hours and hours of “comfort food” TV during the COVID-19 outbreak.

CableTV.com recently conducted a survey of nearly 7,000 housebound viewers and found that they’re spending a lot of time with old friends - capital “F” Friends, to be exact.

"Friends," is a clear winner, with 11 states currently binging on the New York City-based show.

Eleven states, all in blue, have more than one show that their residents are binging continuously.

Among the most recent shows, Netflix's "Tiger King," "The Midnight Gospel," and "#BlackAF," make the popular cut.

Read more here...