Horrifying Video: Tesla Reportedly "Ran Out Of Control" On Chinese City Street, Leaving Mangled Bodies Behind

Only hours after Consumer Reports posted a scathing review of Tesla's Full Self Driving option, video has surfaced on Twitter of what is claimed to be Shuangfu Street in Nanchong City, the scene of where a Tesla allegedly "ran out of control and crashed into multiple cars."
The videos appended to the Tweets appear to show a horrifying scene: bodies strewn throughout the street, police on the scene and concerned onlookers. Reports on Twitter and a report published on NetEase's news app claim that 3 people have been killed and 8 people have been injured.
#Update:- In car Crashed at 3 people have been killed and 8 people have been injured.#Nanchong City, #Sichuan, #China ( local media report)— A̷s̷h̷i̷s̷h̷ ̷G̷o̷s̷w̷a̷m̷i̷ (@AshishG0swami) September 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/DHnP7gJUIn
The videos paint a disturbing scene, showing what appear to be lifeless bodies on the street in the aftermath of the event:
The video also clearly shows a wrecked black Tesla Sedan, which appears to have rear ended a parked car.
This news is developing and we will post more details as they become available.