"It Drove Like A Drunk-Driver": Consumer Reports Eviscerates Tesla's Smart-Summon Feature

It was just days ago that we published a massive article detailing countless disasters people have encountered using Tesla's "Smart" Summon feature. We've also reported that the NHTSA has opened an inquiry into the feature.
Now, Consumer Reports is having their say, calling the feature "glitchy" and a "science experiment" in a new review. Smart Summon "doesn't match the marketing hype," according to the review.
They tested the feature over several days at their facility and concluded that the "automation was glitchy and at times worked intermittently, without a lot of obvious benefits for consumers."