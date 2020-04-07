Jack Dorsey Dedicates $1 Billion - 1/3rd Of His Wealth - To Fighting COVID-19

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 16:37

In a tweet sent just minutes ago, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he would dedicate one-third of his wealth to fighting COVID-19.

Dorsey said his decision to dedicate his Square stock rather than his Twitter shares was made because he simply owns a larger chunk of Square.

As for "why now?" Dorsey said because "needs are increasing".

Finally, Dorsey said the transparency is important to "show his work."

After the outbreak, Dorsey - who has been widely mocked by the feminist press for allegedly promoting his eating disorder after telling the world about his intermittent fasting plans (the obesity lobby seems to believe that fasting has a better chance of killing people than long-term obesity) - said the focus of his new 'Start Small' organization will shift to girl's health and education, as well as "a UBI". It's unclear whether he intends to study UBI as a policy, or whether he tends to simply start handing out money to poor Americans.

If the latter, well, we would at least applaud him for putting his money where his mouth is. He really is an uber-mensch...