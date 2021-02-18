Jaguar To Go Fully-Electric By 2025

Submitted by Market Crumbs,

As automakers transition to a future of electric vehicles, a handful of them are targeting specific dates to offer only electric vehicles.

Bentley Motors announced in November that its model range will be exclusively plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicles by 2026 and full electric vehicles by 2030. General Motors announced just a few weeks ago that it will also phase out the internal combustion engine as it will offer only electric vehicles by 2035.

Jaguar Land Rover is the latest automaker to commit to a date to offer only electric vehicles as the company announced earlier this week the Jaguar vehicle lineup will be all-electric by 2025. The company also announced Land Rover will see offer its first all-electric variant in 2024 with a total of six pure electric variants to be offered in the next five years.

By 2030, Jaguar Land Rover estimates 100% of Jaguar sales and around 60% of Land Rover sales will be electric vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover's goal is to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its entire supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

Jaguar Land Rover has committed £2.5 billion, or about $3.5 billion, per year to to invest in electrification technologies and the development of connected services. The automaker is also developing hydrogen vehicles with prototypes expected in the next 12 months in anticipation of the expected adoption of clean-hydrogen fuel-cell power.

"As a human-centred company, we can, and will, move much faster and with clear purpose of not just reimagining modern luxury but defining it for two distinct brands," Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré said. "Brands that present emotionally unique designs, pieces of art if you like, but all with connected technologies and responsible materials that collectively set new standards in ownership. We are reimagining a new modern luxury by design."

With Norway, France, the UK and even the state of California set to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles in the coming years, automakers are rushing to go fully electric.