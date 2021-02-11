Kalashnikov Makes Gadget-Packed Shotgun For "Hipsters" 

The American-made Standard Manufacturing DP-12 is a modern bullpup pump-action shotgun that looks and feels like a futuristic weapon but lacks high-tech systems embedded within the firearm. That's where Russia comes in, with legendary Kalashnikov Group, now planning to manufacture a "gadget-packed shotgun" for hipsters.

According to AFP, Kalashnikov, the AK-47 assault rifle maker, has developed and is set to series manufacture a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun called the "MP-155 Ultima." The high-tech shotgun features a built-in computer that teaches users how to become better shooters.

"It's the first gadget weapon. The task is to attract that part of the audience who was born with gadgets and cannot imagine themselves without them," Kalashnikov's director Dmitry Tarasov told RBK business daily.

"Classic hunting today is becoming more rare, even outlandish. Therefore, I would like to involve ... hipsters, Generation Z," Tarasov said, referring to those born from the mid-1990s onwards.

"I really want people to own weapons responsibly and at the same time get a kick out of it," he added.

The MP-155 Ultima will retail for 100,000 roubles ($1,354) or about the same cost as an American-made DP-12.

"It can be adapted with gadgets including a compass and a video camera,'' Tarasov said.

... and perhaps all it will take to get the younger generation into firearms is add a computer chip to it.

Though we must say, youngsters are more intrigued by printing their own guns.