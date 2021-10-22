Largest Candy Corn Producer Hit With Ransomware Attack Before Halloween

Candy corn lovers, beware. Candy manufacturer Ferrara Candy was hit with a ransomware attack earlier this month. The company is responsible for 85% of all candy corn production in the US.

Gizmodo first reported the ransomware attack to have occurred on Oct. 9. Ferrara told the online tech publication that the attack "encrypted some of our systems," and they were working with law enforcement:

"Upon discovery, we immediately responded to secure all systems and commence an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident. Ferrara is cooperating with law enforcement and our technical team is working closely with third-party specialists to fully restore impacted systems as expeditiously and as safely as possible."

The Chicago-based confectionery manufacturer is currently operating at limited capacity but is hoping to fill all orders.

"We have resumed production in select manufacturing facilities, and we are shipping from all of our distribution centers across the country, near to capacity. We are also now working to process all orders in our queue," Ferrara said. "We want to assure consumers that Ferrara's Halloween products are on shelves at retailers across the country ahead of the holiday."

Ransomware attacks are surging this year, and many companies and even municipalities are paying the price to unlock their networks by meeting hackers' demands. The most significant hack was the Colonial Pipeline by DarkSide, which led to fuel shortages across the Southern US. The ransomware attack was eventually resolved but came at a devastating cost to the company and the broader economy.

With ten days until Halloween, Ferrara better increase its candy corn output, or there could be shortages of the pentagonal pyramid-shaped candy that tastes like honey, sugar, butter, and vanilla.