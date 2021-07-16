Lego Demands US Gunmaker To Halt Sales Of "Block 19" Pistol 

Danish toymaker The Lego Group has slapped a US gunmaker with a cease and desist letter after it sold Glock handgun kits that resembled Lego blocks, according to The Guardian.

Utah-based Culper Precision marketed their handgun as the "Block 19," a "childhood dream come to life."

On June 24, Precision posted an image of a Glock 19, decked out in blue, red, and yellow blocks that make the weapon nearly indistinguishable from a child's toy, besides the butt of the ammo clip.

"Here's one of those childhood dreams coming to life, the Block 19 prototype, yes you can actually build Legos onto it. That RMR is comprised of miscellaneous pieces and a red lightsaber. We superglued it all together and surprisingly it survived a little over 1500 rounds in full auto at Shootah this past weekend!" the company wrote on the social media platform.

The kits sold for $549 to $765 and made the Glock 19 look harmless because it appeared to be built out of Legos.

Gun control activists were angered with Precision and demanded The Lego Group send a cease and desist letter.

"Our organization reached out to Lego, which then sent a cease and desist letter to the reckless gun maker," said Shannon Watts, founder of the group Moms Demand Action, which promotes stricter gun controls.

Culper Precision's president, Brandon Scott, told the Washington Post a lawyer advised him to stop selling the Block 19 because The Lego Group might have a solid case. He agreed to comply with the cease and desist letter.

"They had a similar reaction to you," Scott said. "Where it was like: 'Is it wise to make a gun look like a toy?'"

While Precision might not be able to sell the Block 19, it's only a matter of time before the 3D-printing community of gun buffs creates a computer-aided design of lowers and or uppers for pistols and or even rifles that resemble harmless Legos.

We've already mentioned that people are disguising weapons as Nerf guns.

Once the 3D-printing community grabs hold of something on forums, there's no way to stop it.