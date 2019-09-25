Listen: Fremont Cop Radios For Help After His Tesla Battery Dies During High Speed Chase

A Fremont police Tesla engaged in a high speed chase last Friday ran out of battery power while in pursuit of "felony vehicle", according to the Mercury News.

The department's Model S was in pursuit of a vehicle and was traveling at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour on the highway when the officer driving it radioed in that he might not be able to continue the chase he was leading.

Officer Jesse Hartman said to fellow officers nearby:

“I am down to six miles of battery on the Tesla so I may lose it here in a sec. If someone else is able, can they maneuver into the number one spot?”

But the officer lucked out: shortly after radioing the battery warning in, the person he was chasing began driving on the shoulder and police had to call off the chase for safety reasons.

While the rest of the officers made their way back to headquarters, Hartman had to make a pit stop.

“I’ve got to try to find a charging station for the Tesla so I can make it back to the city,” Hartman said.

He eventually found a charger in San Jose and was able to return back to headquarters. The Tesla had reportedly not been recharged after its previous shift before Hartman took it out on Friday, so the battery level was "lower than it normally would have been", a Fremont police spokeswoman said.

“Hartman was monitoring the charge and responsibly notifying everyone of its status,” the spokeswoman said.

Recall, Fremont's police department made headlines for being the first police agency in the nation to roll out Teslas as part of its fleet. The used 2014 Model S is considered as part of a "pilot program" to determine whether or not Teslas are suitable for police use on a larger scale.

The four year old Model S cost the department $61,000 when they bought it in 2018 - $20,000 more than a new Ford Explorer police vehicle that the department uses for its other patrol vehicles.

You can listen to the audio of the chase here: