'Lonely' Japanese Billionaire Seeks Space Ho For SpaceX Voyage Around Moon

An attention-seeking Japanese billionaire has put out a casting call for single females to join him on a voyage around the moon on a SpaceX rocket in 2023.

44-year-old Yusaku Maezawa, who sold his online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. to SoftBank, is looking for single females over the age of 20 to join him on the adventure, which will be streamed as part of a documentary on AbemaTV.

"As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman," wrote Maezawa, adding "I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space."

Translation: Prepare to get boned by a billionaire in zero-gravity.

What's more, Maezawa has recently split up from his 27-year-old actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, and says he plans to bring artists on the flight to inspire works based on the journey - which he has dubbed Dear Moon.

The documentary, titled “Full Moon Lovers”, will stream on AbemaTV, which is backed by online ad agency CyberAgent and broadcaster TV Asahi and targets a younger audience that is turning away from traditional TV. Applicants must “be interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it” and “be someone who wishes for world peace”, the website states. -Reuters

Applications for space ho's will close on January 17, and Maezawa will select the lucky winner by the end of March.