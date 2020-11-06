The Majority Of Advertising Dollars Are Now Being Spent Online

The Briefing
-
In the last decade, digital ad spend in the U.S. has surged
-
It’s estimated by GroupM that 49% of ad spend will have taken place online this year, but in 2021 that portion will surge to 54%
-
U.S. spending on pure-play internet advertising is expected to reach a whopping $151 billion by the year 2024
-
In contrast, more traditional forms of advertising have shown significant drops in popularity
The Growth of Internet Ad Spend in America
Ad spend in the U.S. generates billions in revenue - in 2019, the top 10 marketers spent over $41 billion on various forms of advertising.
While the ad industry has taken a significant hit in 2020 because of COVID-19, Visual Capitalist's Carmen Ang notes that it’s projected to see overall growth in 2021, and a majority of this growth is expected to come in the form of internet advertising.
Internet ads have surged in popularity over the last decade. Here’s a look at the total spend on pure-play internet ads since 2012:
While internet advertising has increased over the years, more traditional forms have nose-dived in percentage terms.
For instance, ad spend on directories reached $6 billion in 2012. By 2024, they’re projected to generate merely $68 million in revenue.
Like directories, newspaper and magazine spend have seen significant drops since 2012, with projected decreases on the horizon.
»To learn more, read our full article: How Total Spend by U.S. Advertisers Has Changed, Over 20 Years.